Trump has slapped us on both cheeks, we are on our own – Hichilema

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia’s treasury needs to be stronger now that US President Donald Trump is back into the White House.

Addressing the Energy Financing Group at State House today, President Hichilema stated that the global geo-politics have changed with the come back of Trump, adding that Zambia and other African countries were now on their own.

“We need the treasury to be stronger. Let’s not deceive ourselves. The global geo-politics have changed with Mr Trump coming into the White House. We cannot expect ARVs to be bought for us. We have to buy the ARVs. So the treasury must become stronger. We are on our own. I hope we agree that we are on our own,” stated the Head of State.

The President stated that Trump should have hammered Zambia a long time ago so that the growth of the country’s financial institutions could be looked into in order to grow the economy.

“I want to thank Mr Trump, I think he has slapped us not on one cheek but on both chicks. We should have been hammered a long time ago so that we look at growth of all our financial institutions. If the economy is growing, it should be driven by your growth,” President Hichilema said.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema told the group at State House that the current administration is one of the few on the African continent setting targets for industries like mining where government has targeted 300 million tonnes of Copper.

“We hope to hit one million tonnes of Copper. I told you that when you put me in office, I will be the chief investment officer and marketing officer, I’m doing my job, now do your own – which is beneficial to your own,” he added.

The Head of State further advised the private sector and the country’s power utility to work together in order to restore the energy sufficiency.

“Let’s not point fingers at Zesco. It’s we who damaged the Zesco balance sheet, it’s a politician who was forcing Zesco to buy expensive power and sell it cheaper. I will not allow any such decisions to be made. Let’s make Zesco to restore the balance sheet, you as the private sector.”

“I have told Zesco that don’t see private players as your competitor,” said President Hichilema…https://kalemba.news/politics/2025/03/06/trump-has-slapped-us-on-both-cheeks-we-are-on-our-own-hichilema/

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, March 6, 2025