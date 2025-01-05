Trump has taken in ‘a staggering sum’ in cash from donors since winning re-election

Donald Trump’s re-election win in November has led to him being showered with cash from previous donors as well as corporate interests hoping to either stay on his good side or find future favor with the president-elect, reports the New York Times.

On Saturday morning the Times reported the president-elect has raked in a “staggering sum” to be used for his Jan. 20 inauguration as well as to fund a “super PAC called Make America Great Again Inc. and its associated nonprofit group, which is expected to be used by Mr. Trump’s team to back his agenda and candidates who support it, while opposing dissenters.”

The report notes that Trump has taken in over $200 million so far –– blowing past the record $107 million he accepted for his first inauguration after his 2016 win.

According to the report from the Times’ Kenneth P. Vogel, Maggie Haberman and Theodore Schleifer, “Mr. Trump has boasted about the haul, telling people during the Christmas holiday season that he had raised more than $200 million since the election. Mr. Trump’s team has repeatedly noted how many people have wanted to find ways to donate to him since his election win.”

The report goes on to note that a substantial amount of cash has come from wealthy donors who will be offered specified perks based upon the amount given.

“Donations of at least $1 million grant access to the top package of perks related to several days of festivities in the run-up to the inauguration on Jan. 20, including what are touted as ‘Intimate’ dinners with Mr. Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, though often with many attendees, as well as black-tie balls after the swearing-in,” the Times is reporting.