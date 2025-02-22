Trump hints at third-term bid

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again hinted at the possibility of running for a third term. Speaking at a Black History Month event on Thursday, he asked the crowd whether he should run again.

Trump posed the question while reflecting on his performance in the 2024 U.S. election, where he claimed to have received historic support from Black voters.

“I’m proud to say that we received—listen to this—more votes from Black Americans than any Republican president ever, almost 40% of the vote,” Trump said. “Now, I won’t be happy next time. Should I run again? You tell me—there’s your controversy right there.”

This wasn’t the first time Trump has floated the idea of a third term. On January 27, 2025, while speaking at a gathering with House Republicans, he mused about his political future.

“I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself, but I’m not 100% sure,” Trump said. “I think I’m not allowed to run again.”

He then turned to Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., asking, “Am I allowed to run again? Mike, I better not get you involved in that.”

Trump also joked about the possibility at an event in Las Vegas in January.

“It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve not once, but twice—or three times, or four times,” he quipped. “Headlines, headlines for the fake news. No, it will be to serve twice. For the next four years, I will not rest. I will not yield, and together, we will not fail.”

His first mention of a third term came in November 2024, when he reportedly told House Republicans, “I suspect I won’t be running again—unless you do something.”

However, the U.S. Constitution firmly limits presidents to two terms.

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” the 22nd Amendment states. “And no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”

For Trump to serve a third term in 2028 or beyond, a constitutional amendment would be required—a highly unlikely scenario given the political and legal hurdles.