Trump imposes tariffs on South Africa amid trade disputes



US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping trade policy that includes significant tariffs on South African exports.





Starting April 5, 2025, a universal 10% “baseline” tariff will be levied on imports into the United States, with higher rates targeting nations identified as major offenders in trade imbalances.





South Africa is among approximately 60 countries facing elevated tariffs, with a steep 30% tariff on its exports to the US, far exceeding the global baseline and surpassing the 20% tariff imposed on US allies like the European Union.



Trump defended these tariffs by asserting that South Africa imposes tariffs as high as 60% on US goods, although no specific evidence has been provided to support this claim.





The new tariffs follow months of escalating tensions, including Trump’s February 2025 threat to cut US funding to South Africa over its controversial land expropriation law, which he condemned as a human rights violation. The tariff increase represents a further escalation of economic pressure on South Africa, particularly impacting exports like platinum, iron, and citrus.





The tariffs also pose a significant challenge to South African businesses and workers, with potential losses in competitiveness and jobs, especially if the country loses benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which is under review in 2025.





South African leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have rejected the accusations related to land confiscation and have reiterated their commitment to constitutional protections. Nonetheless, the tariffs signal a marked deterioration in US-South Africa relations, compounded by diplomatic tensions over issues such as South Africa’s International Court of Justice case against Israel.





The tariffs are part of Trump’s broader trade strategy, which includes punitive tariffs on countries like Canada, Mexico, and China. As the US moves forward with its protectionist policies, South Africa is seeking diplomatic solutions to mitigate the economic fallout and preserve its standing in global trade.