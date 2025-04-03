Trump informs his Cabinet that Elon Musk is stepping back from his govt

US President Donald Trump has reportedly told his Cabinet and inner circle that Elon Musk is stepping back from his government role.

This comes after Musk, currently serving as an adviser and a “special government employee” in President Donald Trump’s administration, confirmed during a Fox News interview with Bret Baier that he expects to complete DOGE’s mission of cutting $1 trillion in federal spending within the 130-day time frame permitted under federal law.

According to Politico, The Tesla and Space X founder will soon be returning to the business world.

Musk’s designation as a special government employee meant he was scheduled to step down in May but he’s now leaving early amid several controversies.

It was reported that it was a joint decision between Trump and Elon, as Trump said he remains happy with Musk’s work with the Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk has become a controversial figure due to his style of cutting down the federal government. And stock in Tesla has dropped sharply with sales down and vehicles being set on fire. He also just spent $20 million on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race only to have his Republican candidate lose.