Trump issues direct threat to Iran

President Donald Trump suggested Iran would suffer “dire” consequences for actions taken by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Trump’s threat came after Iran responded to U.S. military strikes on the rebel groups over the weekend.

“We warn our enemies that Iran will respond decisively and destructively if they carry out their threats,” Iranian Gen. Hossein Salami told state media on Monday.

“Let nobody be fooled! The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthi, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, IRAN,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform. “Any further attack or retaliation by the ‘Houthis’ will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there.”

Trump argued that Iran was playing the “innocent victim” by claiming the Houthi rebels were acting on their own.

“Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!” the U.S. president said.