Trump living in disinformation space created by Russia – Zelensky

Zelensky says now that if anyone wants to replace him as leader right now, it won’t work as his approval rating is high.

The Ukrainian leader goes on to cite a survey, which he says suggests 58% of Ukrainian people have confidence in him as leader.

He also says Ukraine is seeing “a lot of disinformation” from Russia.

“With all due respect to President Donald Trump as a leader….he is living in this disinformation space,” he adds.

His comments come after Trump claimed Zelensky – who won a five-year term in 2019 – was “down at 4% approval rating”.

Zelensky says Ukraine has “evidence” that disinformation about the 4% approval rating is being spread by Russia, and “these numbers are being discussed between America and Russia”.