TRUMP NAMES SECURITY OFFICER WHO SAVED HIM FROM ASSASSINATION AS INTELLIGENCE DIRECTOR





Sean Curran, the head of Trump’s personal Secret Service security detail and one of the heroic agents who rushed to protect the president-elect during a failed assassination attempt is expected to become the agency’s next director, the Fox News has revealed.





Donald J. Trump will be inaugurated tomorrow, 20th January 2025 as 47th President of United States of America.



His inauguration is historical as he will become the first president of US to have been elected back after losing elections. He served as 46th President before he failed to secure his second term losing to Joe Biden of the Democrats.





Trump beats Biden’s Deputy Kamara Harrison who was the Democrats presidential candidate in November 2024. He takes the Republicans back into Government having campaigned on “Makie America Great Again.”





There are a number of expectations both at home and abroad as Trump takes office tomorrow perhaps prominent among others is ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.



Zambian Eye / Fox News, / Picture by Fox News, 19th January 2025