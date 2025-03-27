Trump official in Signal debacle donated thousands to ‘Never Trumpers’ – but zero to Trump

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz donated nearly $10,000 to three past Republican presidential candidates who staunchly opposed President Donald Trump – while not giving his boss a single dime, federal election data reportedly shows.

Waltz, who is now at the center of the Signal group chat controversy that has taken over the administration, donated a total of $8,150 to former Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL), according to RealClearInvestigations reporter Paul Sperry.

Waltz’s biggest donation went to Romney at $5,000, followed by Bush, who received $2,700 from the national security adviser and former Dick Cheney advisor, Sperry reported, citing Federal Election Commission records.

Rounding out the political contributions to the “Never Trumpers” was the $450 Waltz pledge to McCain’s campaign.

Waltz has taken heat since a Monday report in The Atlantic as the Trump official who invited the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a group chat where high-ranking government officials discussed top secret plans for a bombing raid in Yemen. Waltz on Tuesday said he took “full responsibility” for the leaked Signal chat, even as he floated a conspiracy that Goldberg may have got himself in the thread.