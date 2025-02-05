



Trump orders US withdrawal from UN bodies



President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order withdrawing the US from the United Nations’ Human Rights Council (UNHRC).





The order is also prompting a review of US funding for the United Nations.



What else do we know about the executive order?

Trump also ordered a US withdrawal from the UN relief agency for Palestinians (UNRWA).





He said that Washington intends to review its involvement in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).



Trump pulled the US out of UNHRC in 2018 during his first term in office. Former President Joe Biden reinstated the US’ membership of the organization in 2021.





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “has worked tirelessly to implement many reforms … to increase efficiency and innovation,” his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to Trump’s announcement.





“US support for the United Nations has saved countless lives and advanced global security,” he said. “The Secretary-General looks forward to continuing his productive relationship with President Trump and the US Government to strengthen that relationship in today’s turbulent world