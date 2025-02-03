Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico for one month after talks with Mexican president

US President Donald Trump has announced he is pausing U.S. tariffs targeting imports from Mexico for a month after the country’s president Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to send 10,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to combat the flow of fentanyl.

Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday, January 3, that he and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum “agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for one month.

“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States,” Trump wrote.

“These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country,” he wrote.

“We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Monday. “I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a “deal” between our two Countries.”

Sheinbaum also posted on social media about the pause, saying she and Trump had reached agreements on security and trade.

Mexico will immediately reinforce the border with 10,000 members of its National Guard, while the US committed to working on preventing high-powered weapons from being trafficked to Mexico, Sheinbaum said.

The 25% tariffs on Mexico imports were due to go into effect on Tuesday. President Trump said the tariffs were being imposed because of illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl from Mexico.