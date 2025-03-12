Trump personally picked Palestinian student activist off video before arrest

President Donald Trump suggested he personally ordered the arrest of a Columbia University graduate student because he disagreed with an anti-Israel protest.

During a press gaggle Tuesday, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Trump if there would be more deportations following the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a U.S. permanent resident with a green card.

“I think we ought to get them all out of the country,” Trump said of the protesters. “They’re troublemakers. They’re agitators. They don’t love our country. We ought to get them the hell out.”

“I heard his statements, too,” he said of the Palestinian student. “They were plenty bad. And I think we ought to get him the hell out of the country. I watched him. I watched tapes. Specifically, I watched tapes.”

Trump went on to praise billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose cars were showcased at the White House.

“You should cherish him,” he remarked. “We have to take care of our high IQ people because we don’t have too many of them.”