Trump pledges to cut U.S. funding to South Africa, offers fast-track citizenship to farmers





US President Donald Trump has stated that he would halt all federal funding to South Africa while offering South African farmers and their families a “rapid pathway to citizenship” in the United States.





He claimed the offer was for those seeking safety, stating the process would begin immediately, though no details on implementation have been provided





Trump’s move appears to be influenced by misinformation regarding farm killings in South Africa, a narrative that has been widely disputed by the experts and local authorities.



Despite isolated incidents of rural crime, there is no evidence to suggest a widespread, targeted campaign against farmers.