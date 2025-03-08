Trump pledges to cut U.S. funding to South Africa, offers fast-track citizenship to farmers

US President Donald Trump has stated that he would halt all federal funding to South Africa while offering South African farmers and their families a “rapid pathway to citizenship” in the United States.



He claimed the offer was for those seeking safety, stating the process would begin immediately, though no details on implementation have been provided



Trump’s move appears to be influenced by misinformation regarding farm killings in South Africa, a narrative that has been widely disputed by the experts and local authorities.


Despite isolated incidents of rural crime, there is no evidence to suggest a widespread, targeted campaign against farmers.

  1. Trump is actually assisting south Africa with there expropriation of land by giving farmers express citizenship to america, what south Africa can do now is to work in collaboration with america so that each time a farmer is given citizenship, they move in and expropriate the farm

