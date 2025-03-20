Trump poised to sign order to abolish the Department of Education

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order directing his education secretary to follow through on his campaign promise and abolish the Department of Education, according to a report.

Trump is set to sign the order Thursday, senior Trump administration officials told USA Today. The order will direct Linda McMahon, his pick to oversee the department, to take “all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return education authority to the States,” according to a White House summary of the order reviewed by the news outlet.

The order also calls for the “uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely.”

Trump likely doesn’t have the legal authority to completely abolish the department, as it was created as a Cabinet-level agency by Congress in the 1970s. Undoing it requires action by Congress.

Harrison Fields, White House principal deputy press secretary, told the outlet in a statement that the order “will empower parents, states, and communities to take control and improve outcomes for all students.” Test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress exam “reveal a national crisis ‒ our children are falling behind,” he insisted.

The Department of Education oversees education policy and administers funding for various educational programs. This includes programs like Pell Grants and low-interest loans managed by the Office of Federal Student Aid.

Additionally, the department gathers data on America’s schools and conducts research to improve educational outcomes.