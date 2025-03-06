Trump posts ‘Shalom Hamas’ and says Gazans will be ‘DEAD’ if they keep holding hostages





President Donald Trump posted a message that began “Shalom Hamas,” and proceeded to threaten the terror group with destruction if it did not release the nearly 60 hostages it still holds.





“Shalom,” one of the most well-known Hebrew words, translates to hello, goodbye and peace. Trump offered the first two meanings in his Wednesday afternoon post on Truth Social.





“‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose,” he wrote. “Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!”





The post came on an eventful day when it came to Hamas, Israel and the White House. In the morning, it was revealed that the Trump administration was negotiating directly with Hamas, a first for the United States, which designates Hamas as a terror group