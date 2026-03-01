Breaking News: Trump Pushes for Rapid End to Iran Conflict After De∆dly Opening Strikes – Ceasefire Offer Rejected by Tehran





In a dramatic escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking a swift conclusion to the ongoing military operation against Iran following a precision opening strike that eliminated Supreme Leader Ay∆tollah ∆li Kh∆menei and several top Iranian military officials, including the defense minister, chief of staff, and Revolutionary Guard commander.





U.S. officials had originally planned a brief 4-5 day campaign to weaken Tehran and force it back to the negotiating table. In a significant diplomatic move, Washington proposed an immediate ceasefire through a mediator reportedly Italy aiming for an agreement as early as today or tomorrow.





Iran outright rejected the ceasefire proposal, signaling continued defiance amid retaliatory actions and vows of revenge.





This development highlights Trump’s desire for a quick exit from the conflict after achieving a major blow to Iran’s leadership, though the regime in Tehran shows no signs of immediate collapse.





Source: Ynet News (Israeli outlet) – “Trump seeks swift end to Iran operation” (Opinion/Analysis piece, updated March 1, 2026)