Trump, Putin To Speak On Ukraine War Tuesday

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, will on Tuesday speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to end the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin has confirmed.

Trump, on Sunday evening, told reporters that he would be speaking with Putin to reach a deal for a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine accepted last week.

Putin, however, maintained that the agreement needs to meet conditions favourable to Russians, for it to be acceptable.

“We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday,” Trump said

“A lot of work’s been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end,” he added.

Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed the meeting on Monday but declined to provide further details, stating that “the content of conversations between two presidents is not subject to prior discussion.”

The upcoming discussion could mark significant progress in resolving the conflict and further shape Trump’s foreign policy approach.

Trump indicated that territorial divisions and power infrastructure are key topics in the discussions aimed at ending the war.

“We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants,” Trump stated, describing the negotiations as a process of “dividing up certain assets.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Alexander Grushko on Monday, stated that the country will seek “ironclad” guarantees in any peace deal on Ukraine that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nations will exclude Kyiv from membership and that Ukraine will remain neutral.

In an interview with the Russian media outlet Izvestia, Grushko reiterated Russia’s position, stating that any long-lasting peace treaty on Ukraine must meet Moscow’s demands.

“We will demand that ironclad security guarantees become part of this agreement,” Izvestia cited Grushko as saying.

“Part of these guarantees should be the neutral status of Ukraine, the refusal of NATO countries to accept it into the alliance,” he said.

Moscow has categorically opposed the deployment of NATO observers to Ukraine, with Britain France and Australia, indicating willingness to send a peacekeeping force to monitor any ceasefire in Ukraine.

According to Grushko, “It does not matter under what label NATO contingents were to be deployed on Ukrainian territory: be it the European Union, NATO, or in a national capacity.

“If they appear there, it means that they are deployed in the conflict zone with all the consequences for these contingents as parties to the conflict.

“We can talk about unarmed observers, a civilian mission that would monitor the implementation of individual aspects of this agreement, or guarantee mechanisms. In the meantime, it’s just hot air,” he stated.