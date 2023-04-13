Trump questioned at the office of the New York attorney general

Former President Donald Trump has been back to New York City to answer questions regarding the $250 million civil case filed by the state attorney general accusing him and his business of fraud.

On Thursday, just before 10 a.m., Trump arrived to Letitia James’ office, the New York Attorney General. The New York Times claimed that as Trump’s vehicle entered a parking basement at 28 Liberty Street, located beneath the office building, a throng screamed “New York hates you.”

In James’ civil action, in which Trump, his three eldest children, and the Trump Organization are charged with inflating asset valuations by billions in order to qualify for more benevolent loans and tax incentives, the former president is taking the stand for his second deposition.

Shortly after 8am, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: ‘I will be heading downtown to meet with a Racist who leaked that I would be there at 9:30 A.M.

‘The leak makes it much more difficult for the Police and Secret Service to do their job. This civil case is ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me.

‘If I had a fair judge, this case would have never happened. MAGA!’