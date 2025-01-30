Trump reacts to mid-air collision between US Army helicopter and passenger plane with 64 aboard

U.S. President, Donald Trump said on Thursday morning that the midair collision between a US Army helicopter and an American Airlines passenger plane was a “bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented.”

American Airlines Flight 5342, a regional jet en route to Washington, collided with a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during its descent over the Potomac River early Thursday morning. The crash resulted in a catastrophic loss of life, with at least 18 bodies recovered as of Thursday morning, according to CBS News.

Preliminary reports indicate the collision occurred shortly after air traffic controllers advised the arriving jet to land on the shorter Runway 33. Moments before the crash, the helicopter crew reported they had visual contact with the jet but failed to maintain separation, leading to the fatal impact.

The U.S. Army confirmed the Black Hawk was conducting a training flight with a crew of three soldiers onboard, all of whom are presumed to be among the deceased. The passenger jet carried 60 passengers and four crew members.

The collision prompted an extensive search-and-rescue operation involving more than 300 responders. Inflatable boats scoured the Potomac River while air traffic at Reagan National was suspended indefinitely. Authorities described the operation as “highly complex,” with efforts continuing to locate additional victims and survivors.

Air traffic recordings captured the tense moments leading up to the accident. Controllers repeatedly instructed the helicopter to maintain a safe distance from the jet, with audible reactions in the control tower as the collision unfolded. Witness reports from nearby aircraft described flares and debris scattering across the river.

Reacting to the tragic news, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane,”

“This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!” the president continued.