Trump refuses to rule out using military force in controlling Greenland and Panama Canal

US President-elect, Donald Trump did not rule out using the military to wrest control of the Panama Canal and Greenland during remarks to the press on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

When asked directly whether he would rule out using “military or economic coercion” to see through his goal of gaining those territories, the president-elect responded, “No.”

“No, I can’t assure you on either of those two, but I can say this, we need them for economic security,” he said.

His apparent openness to using the military to achieve those goals comes despite his promises to avoid wars once he is sworn in.

“I’m not going to start a war,” Trump said during his victory speech after winning the 2024 election. “I’m going to stop wars.”

Since his election, Trump has repeatedly raised his interest in acquiring both the Panama Canal and Greenland. His remarks on Tuesday were the first time he has suggested using the military to do so.

Also asked whether he would also use the military against Canada, which he has also floated about the US acquiring, Trump replied: “No, economic force.”

Continuing his expansionist streak, Donald Trump said the Gulf of Mexico should instead be called the “Gulf of America”.

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory,”

“What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate.”

He did not outline how he would make the renaming happen, but quickly pivoted to blaming Mexico for undocumented immigration and threatening tariffs on both of America’s continental neighbors:

“Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country. They can stop them. And we’re going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada, because Canada, they come through Canada too, and the drugs that are coming through are at record numbers, record numbers. So we’re going to make up for that by putting tariffs on Mexico and Canada, substantial tariffs.