Onlookers appeared stunned Tuesday after President Donald Trump stripped one-time national security adviser John Bolton of his security clearance and Secret Service detail, despite Bolton reportedly being previously targeted by an Iranian assassination attempt.

Trump removed the security detail guarding Bolton within hours of taking office.

“I am disappointed but not surprised that President Trump has made this decision,” Bolton told CNN. “Notwithstanding my criticisms of President Biden’s national-security policies, he nonetheless made the decision to once again extend Secret Service protection to me in 2021.”

Bolton said the Justice Department filed criminal charges against an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official three years ago for trying to “hire a hit man to target me.”

“That threat remains today, as also demonstrated by the recent arrest of someone trying to arrange for President Trump’s own assassination. The American people can judge for themselves which President made the right call.”

Social media users reacted with disdain over Trump’s move.

Journalist Yashar Ali wrote on Bluesky, “Suspected this would happen. Trump has terminated John Bolton’s Secret Service detail. Can’t stand Bolton, but he is under legitimate and grave threat by Islamic Republic of Iran. Supreme Leader despises him and brings him up in speeches by name, something he normally reserves for US Presidents.”

“The pettiest person to hold high office: within hours of taking office, with serious business piling up, Trump took time to cancel the Secret Service detail for former national security adviser John Bolton – a thorn in Trump’s side – even though Bolton faces Iranian death threats,” wrote Mark Chadbourn, journalist at The New European.

“You all know I’m no fan of Bolton, but this move by Trump is just unnecessary cruelty for the sake of cruelty,” wrote the user formerly known as Angry Staffer, now just Angry. The account gained a massive following during the first Trump administration.

:BREAKING: Trump has ended Secret Service protection for his former adviser, John Bolton, apparently in retaliation for Bolton writing a book critical of Trump Let’s not forget: the DOJ charged an Iranian national in 2022 for plotting to assassinate Bolton. Trump is a Horrible Person!” wrote the Krassensteins account on Bluesky, created by journalists Ed and Brian Krassenstein.