Trump repeats desire to make Canada the ’51st state’

US President Donald Trump has once again called for the country north of its border to become America’s 51st state.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump writes that – without ‘subsidies’ – Canada “ceases to exist as a viable country”.

“Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS,” Trump writes.

Last week, the US leader told reporters he loves Canada, before adding: “I view it as, honestly, a country that should be a state.”

These comments have been strongly dismissed by Canada’s prime minister in the past, who said “it’s not going to happen”.

“Not a snowball’s chance in hell,” Trudeau said in early January.