US President Donald Trump reportedly wants Russia and Ukraine to agree on a ceasefire by Easter Sunday, following the resumption of peace talks.

The timetable was revealed as negotiations began again yesterday in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, Mail Online reports.

It also followed a night of intense Russian bombing of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. The dead included a five-year-old and the wounded an 11-month-old baby.’

Since peace talks began Russia has appeared intent on dragging out the process and yesterday was no different. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov predicted that negotiations would prove ‘difficult’.

Ukraine’s defence minister Rustem Umerov said yesterday they were ‘working through complex technical issues. Our delegation includes energy experts as well as military representatives.’

The next stage is expected to centre on safe passage for vessels through the Black Sea.

In Riyadh, US officials will meet separately with Russian and Ukrainian representatives over the next few days. Discussions are expected to include how to monitor a 30-day truce on strikes against energy sites that was agreed last week.

It came as leading British political figures pronounced the end of the Special Relationship between the US and the UK.

Former defence minister Tobias Ellwood said the UK could no longer rely on America for support against Putin. And Lib Dem defence spokesman Mike Martin said the British strategy of bridging the gap between the US and Europe was ‘in tatters’.

They spoke out after President Trump’s peace envoy Steve Witkoff said he ‘liked’ Russian president Putin. Witkoff also dismissed the UK-led bid to support Ukraine as ‘a posture and a pose’.

Mr Ellwood said: ‘Witkoff continues to promote the White House’s pro-Russian stance. That tells Europe we can no longer rely on our closest security ally.’ Shadow Armed Forces minister Mark Francois added:

‘If a ceasefire is what the US really desires they may find credible threats of more sanctions on Russia are more effective than compliments.’