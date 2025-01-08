Trump responds to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resignation by suggesting Canada merge with U.S.

Donald Trump reacted to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation with a post on his Truth Social platform.

In his post, Trump suggested that Canada merges with the United States.

“Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned,” Trump said in the post.

“If Canada merged with the U.S.,” Trump continued, “there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!”

Trudeau’s decision to step down is bringing questions about how the government will handle any negotiations with the Trump administration.

His resignation as Liberal leader comes just two weeks before Donald Trump takes office as U.S. president while threatening to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all imports from Canada on Day 1.

Trudeau said he will stay on as prime minister until his successor is chosen, creating the prospect that Canada will have a lame duck head of government just as its biggest trading partner hits its exports with steep tariffs.

The resignation means there is now very little that Trudeau can do now to stave off Trump’s tariff threat, says David MacNaughton, whom Trudeau appointed as Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. in 2016.

“The reality is, today you announce you’re stepping down, your power, your influence dissipates almost immediately,” MacNaughton told CBC News on Monday.

He says Trudeau should have made this move months ago to ensure the government was prepared for Trump’s potential return to the White House.

“We’re going to have a few months of uncertainty right now … and in the meantime, Trump is feeling pretty cocky these days.”

Trudeau’s resignation leaves Canada and its economy vulnerable to whatever Trump plans to impose, says Xavier Delgado, senior program associate with the Wilson Center’s Canada Institute in Washington.

“It’s a remarkable time for the prime minister to be announcing that he’s stepping down,” said Delgado. “Within the context of Canada-U.S. relations, it really does not make a lot of sense.”