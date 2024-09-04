Trump reveals how youngest son, Barron reacted to learning his dad had been sh0t

Former US President Donald Trump has revealed how his youngest son, Barron Trump, reacted to being told the shocking news that his father had been shot in an ass@ssination attempt

“Barron was outside having a tennis lesson,” Trump, 78, told Fox News’ Mark Levin of the moment his 18-year-old son was informed of the July 13 shooting at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“He’s a good tennis player. And somebody ran up and said, ‘Barron! Barron! Your father’s been shot!’”

The Republican presidential candidate said his son reacted immediately.

“He loves his father. He’s a good kid, good student, good athlete actually — and he ran, ‘Mom! What’s going on? What’s going on?’”

Trump added that his wife Melania had been watching the rally on TV and saw the assassination attempt unfold live.

“She couldn’t believe it. She was actually watching it live, can you imagine? And then I get up, and I let people know I was OK,” he recounted, noting how he raised his fist in the air soon after being tackled to the ground by Secret Service agents.

“I let people know I was OK. But it was a hit, it was a big hit.”

Still, Melania is unable to talk about the assassination attempt, Trump said.

“She can’t even talk about it, which is okay because that means she likes me,” he said.

Trump’s remarks come as Federal agencies continue to probe 20-year-old sniper Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to evade security and open fire on the 45th president from a rooftop during the crowded campaign rally.