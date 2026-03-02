US President Donald Trump said ‌on Sunday ⁠that ‌Iran’s new leadership wants to talk to him and that ‌he has agreed.





“They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them. They should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner. They waited too long,” Trump said in an interview with The Atlantic on Sunday.





Asked whether the conversation would happen today or tomorrow, Trump said, “I can’t tell you that.” He added that some of the Iranians involved in negotiations in recent weeks were no longer alive.





“Most of those people are gone. Some of the people we were dealing with are gone, because that was a big—that was a big hit,” he said. “They should have done it sooner, Michael. They could have made a deal. They should’ve done it sooner. They played too cute.”

https://iranintl.com/en/202603017810