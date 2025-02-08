Trump sanctions South Africa over new land seizure law

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to cut financial assistance to South Africa, the White House said on Friday, citing disapproval of the African nation’s land policy and of its genocide case at the International Court of Justice against Washington’s ally Israel.

The White House said Washington will also formulate a plan to resettle South African farmers and their families as refugees. It said U.S. officials will take steps to prioritize humanitarian relief, including admission and resettlement through the United States Refugee Admissions Program for Afrikaners in South Africa, who are mostly white descendants of early Dutch and French settler

Trump has said, without citing evidence, that “South Africa is confiscating land” and that “certain classes of people” were treated “very badly”. South African-born billionaire Elon Musk, who is close to Trump, has said that white South Africans have been the victims of “racist ownership laws.”



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa – who signed into law a bill last month aimed at making it easier for the state to expropriate land in the public interest – has defended the policy. He has said the government had not confiscated any land and the policy was aimed at evening out racial disparities in land ownership. Ramaphosa said South Africa “will not be bullied.”

Washington has also complained about the case brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice, where it has accused Israel of genocide over Israel’s military assault on Gaza that has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis.



Israel denies the allegations and says it acted in self-defense following a deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Palestinian Hamas militants.

The White House cited that case as an example of South Africa taking positions against Washington and its allies.- reuters