Trump Says He’ll Eliminate Education Department

Trump took the rally stage in Mosinee, Wisconsin, and proposed dramatic changes to the education system — including getting rid of the Education Department entirely.

The former president said he would “eliminate the federal Department of Education,” suggesting that it would give the power to regulate education fully back to the states.

Trump also described a bizarre scenario he believes parents should be worried about when their kids are in school, just days after a deadly school shooting took place at a high school in Georgia.

“Can you imagine you’re a parent and your son leaves the house and you say, ‘Jimmy, I love you so much. Go have a good day in school.’ And your son comes back with a brutal operation,” Trump told the crowd, falsely suggesting that school faculty or administration staff somehow perform gender-affirming surgery on students.

Trump made a similar claim a week ago, incorrectly claiming that “the school decides what’s going to happen with your child” regarding such surgeries.

Fact-checks by Snopes, CNN and PolitiFact have concluded that this claim is false. There is no evidence that schools in the U.S. are performing, or sending students to receive, these types of surgeries. Gender-affirming surgery is very rarely performed on minors, and both surgeries and less invasive forms of gender-affirming care require parental consent under current medical standards.