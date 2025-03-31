Trump says he’s removing tree planted by Andrew Jackson

Donald Trump Sunday announced that he is regretfully having removed a tree that was planted by Andrew Jackson.

Trump took to his own social media site, Truth Social, to explain his actions.

“Working together with a fantastic and very talented Executive Residence Staff, along with the wonderful people at the National Park Service, we are making tremendous enhancements to the White House, thereby preserving and protecting History! One of the interesting dilemmas is a tree planted many years ago by the Legendary President and General, Andrew Jackson,” Trump wrote.

He continued, saying, “It is a Southern Magnolia, that came from his home, The Hermitage, in Tennessee. That’s the good news!”

Trump then added, “The bad news is that everything must come to an end, and this tree is in terrible condition, a very dangerous safety hazard, at the White House Entrance, no less, and must now be removed.”

“This process will take place next week, and will be replaced by another, very beautiful tree,” he then concluded. “The Historic wood from the tree will be preserved by the White House Staff, and may be used for other high and noble purposes!!!”