Trump says pain from tariffs is ‘worth the price’

He says several countries, including Canada, Mexico and China, “continue the decades long ripoff of America, both with regard to trade, crime and poisonous drugs that are allowed to so freely flow into America.”

“Those days are over,” he writes.

He says products should be made in the US, and that his country shouldn’t be losing “trillions of dollars in subsidizing other countries.”

“Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe, and maybe not! It will all be worth the price that must be paid,” he says.

In a separate post, he attacks Canada, and says they should “become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!”

“We don’t need anything they have. We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use. Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. “