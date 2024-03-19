Trump says Prince Harry could be deported from US over drug use

Donald Trump has not ruled out deporting Prince Harry from the United States if it is revealed the Duke of Sussex lied about his past drug use on his visa application.

On Tuesday, Trump sat down with GB News host Nigel Farage and revealed he “may take appropriate action” to deport Harry if he wins the Presidential election in November.

“We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action,” he said.

Farage then asked: “Appropriate action? Which might mean…not staying in America?”

“Oh I don’t know,” the former President and presumptive 2024 Republican nominee replied.

“You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago.”

The comments are not the first time Trump has taken aim at the Duke of Sussex after he previously criticised Harry’s “betrayal” of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump also warned that Harry will be “on his own” if he is re-elected as president in a rematch against Joe Biden in November.-