Trump scrambles to defend tariff chaos with plea for patience

The day after Wall Street was once again sent into a sell-off frenzy over fears of Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs announcement earlier in the week, the president took to his Truth Social platform to try and calm nerves while at the same time admitting there will be tough times ahead.

With reports noting Wall Street has lost $11 trillion in value since Trump was inaugurated, with $6 trillion gone in the past 48 hours, the president claimed, without evidence, that things are worse for China.

On Truth Social, he wrote, “China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless ‘whipping post,’ but not any longer.”

He then added, “We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before. Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast! THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN.”

“HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic,” he cautioned. “We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”