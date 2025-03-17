TRUMP SENDS VOICE OF AMERICA (VoA) RADIO WORKERS ON FORCED PAID LEAVE AND ALL FREELANCE WORKERS FIRED WORLDWIDE

TRUMP MOVES TO CLOSE DOWN VOICE OF AMERICA



US President Donald Trump has signed an order to strip back the federally-funded news organisation Voice of America, accusing it of being “anti-Trump” and “radical”.





A White House statement said the order would “ensure taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda”, and included quotes from politicians and right-wing media railing against the “leftist”, “partisan” VOA.





VOA, still primarily a radio service, was set up during World War Two to counter Nazi propaganda. It is used by hundreds of millions of people around the world.





Mike Abramowitz, VOA’s director, said he and virtually his entire staff of 1,300 people had been put on paid leave.



