Trump shooter’s father speaks out for first time

The father of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the young man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump, has spoken as he stepped out in public for the first time since the shooting.

Matthew Brian Crooks, 53, made the remarks as he was spotted leaving a grocery store on Monday, July 22, Fox News reported.

“We just want to try to take care of ourselves right now. Please, just give us our space,” Crooks said as he loaded bag-loads of items into his car.

“We’re going to release a statement when our legal counsel advises us to do so – until then, we have no comment.”

It marks the first time the dad has spoken out since his 20-year-old son opened fire with an AR-15 rifle during Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pa. on July 13.

The would-be assassin was shot dead by a Secret Service counter-sniper just moments after he managed to clip the former president in the ear with one of his bullets.