Trump shuts down HIV projects in South Africa



US President Donald Trump has ordered the shut down of HIV-related projects in South Africa funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).



This move marks a significant shift in U.S. foreign aid priorities under the Trump administration.





South Africa, with one of the highest HIV prevalence rates worldwide, has heavily depended on USAID support, particularly through the United States’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). PEPFAR has been a crucial source of funding for HIV prevention, testing, and treatment programs, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars annually.





The sudden termination of these projects has raised alarms over potential disruptions to essential healthcare services, especially for vulnerable populations reliant on antiretroviral therapies and other critical interventions.