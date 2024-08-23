Trump steps outside bulletproof glass to hug woman having medical emergency during his rally

Former US President, Donald Trump walked away momentarily from bulletproof glass walls on Wednesday, August 21 to check on an apparent medical emergency in the crowd of his rally in Asheboro, North Carolina.

This was his first outdoor campaign rally since surviving an assassination attempt. During the early, an attendee appeared to have a medical episode shortly before 3pm on Wednesday.

The situation caught the Republican nominee’s attention and he looked over and called for ‘a doctor, please’.

Claps rung out as Trump halted his speech and looked to his left for several minutes at the direction of the episode.

Trump mentioned the high temperature and that some of his supporters had waited a long time to see him speak.

‘It is very hot here, I notice. It is very hot. A lot of the people waited for days to get here. I understand it.

‘Take your time, doctor, take your time, thank you.’ he said