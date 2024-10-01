Trump suggests US police should be ‘extraordinarily rough’ for one hour to end crime

US Presidential candidate, Donald Trump has suggested that allowing the police to be “extraordinarily rough” for an hour would end crime in the country.

The Republican presidential candidate claimed that “one real, nasty day” would put an “immediate” stop to criminality, in comments that drew comparisons to infamous horror film ‘The Purge.’

Trump told a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Sunday: “We have to let the police do their job. And if they have to be, extraordinarily rough.

“And you know, the funny thing with all of that stuff, look at the department stores… you see these guys walking out with air conditioners, with refrigerators on their back. The craziest thing.

“And the police aren’t allowed to do their job. They’re told if you do anything, you’re gonna lose your pension, you’re gonna lose your family, your house, your car.

Trump continued: “You know, if you had one day, like one real rough, nasty day… One rough hour, and I mean real rough, the word will get out and it will end immediately. End immediately. You know, it’ll end immediately.”

A campaign official said afterwards that the former president was “clearly just floating it in jest”.