Trump takes credit for Gaza ceasefire, calls himself ‘peacemaker’

Trump turns his attention to the Middle East, taking credit for the Israel-Hamas ceasefire which came into effect on 19 January.





He says he hopes “his greatest legacy will be being known as a peacemaker and a unifier”.



The president says that when he left office after his first term “there were no wars. When I came back we had Russia-Ukraine, and the Middle East had exploded”.





The president asks some family members of Israeli hostages sitting in the audience to stand.





“We keep you in our hearts,” he says. “As president, I will not rest until every remaining hostage is returned to their families.”