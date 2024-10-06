Trump takes Elon Musk to the area where he was sh0t

Donald Trump made a bold return to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for a rally at the very spot where an attempt on his life took place just 12 weeks ago.

The U.S. Republican presidential candidate, known for his provocative style, opened his speech with a bit of humour, referencing the failed assassination attempt.

Taking the stage behind bulletproof glass, Trump kicked off his speech with, “As I was saying,” which drew laughter from the crowd. He then pointed to the same border-crossing chart that he claims played a role in saving his life back in July when Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on him from a nearby rooftop.

Despite the attempt, Trump, who was only grazed in the ear by a bullet, declared that neither he nor the MAGA movement would be silenced. Supporters in the crowd held up “FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!” signs, referencing his iconic moment after the shooting.

Trump was not alone at the rally. Elon Musk, who has endorsed him, was in attendance, as was Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance.

During his speech, Trump paid tribute to Corey Comperatore, a former volunteer fire chief who died during the shooting. Trump’s heartfelt message honoured Comperatore, whose widow Helen and their family were present at the rally.

Security was significantly heightened at the event, ensuring Trump could finish the speech he started before the attempt on his life. His quip, “As I was saying,” was delivered in classic Trump fashion, signalling his determination to carry on despite the attack.