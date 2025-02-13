Trump Threatens ‘Hell’ On Hamas If Israeli Hostages Not Freed Saturday

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that “all hell” will break loose if Hamas does not release all Israeli hostages by Saturday

Trump’s remarks came just hours after Hamas’s military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, announced their decision to postpone the planned hostage exchange earlier scheduled for Saturday.

The group’s spokesperson, Abu Obeida, accused Israel of breaching the terms of the ceasefire deal reached last month.

Specifically, Obieda said the planned release on Saturday would no longer hold as scheduled, but expressed commitment to uphold its part of the deal as long as Israel does the same.

The ceasefire deal which started on January 19, halted more than 15 months of fighting in Gaza and has seen the exchange of three sets of hostages and prisoners between Hamas and Israel respectively.

Trump however promised to cut the ceasefire deal, if Hamas fails to release the prisoners by noon.

“As far as I’m concerned, if all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday 12 o’clock, I think it’s an appropriate time. I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has described Hamas’s move as a “total violation” of the ceasefire and instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to prepare for potential military action.

However, mediators in Qatar are attempting to salvage the ceasefire and ensure the continuation of the hostage exchange process.

They face a tougher challenge as Israel on Sunday, refused to send its representatives to Doha for negotiations over a second phase of the deal.

Trump’s announcement to take over Gaza Strip and displace its residents after the fighting has further heightened tensions in the area, as several countries including the UK, China, Saudi Arabia, and Palestine itself has opposed the move, saying it violates international law.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu however, praised Trump’s proposal as “revolutionary,” saying it would be a lasting solution to the Middle East.

Trump on Monday also threatened that he could withhold halt aid to US allies, Jordan and Egypt if they refuse to take in Palestinians under his controversial Gaza plan. His threat came following Egyptian foreign ministry’s comment, rejecting “any compromise” of Palestinian rights, including “remaining on the land”.

Trump is due to meet Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Washington this week for further conversations.

The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in over 1,200 Israeli deaths and the capture of 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures. As of now, 73 hostages remain in Gaza, including 34 who are believed to be dead.

On the Palestinian side, Gaza’s health ministry reports that over 47000 people have been killed since the war began.