Trump threatens Iran with bombing and tariffs over nuclear deal.





U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his stance on Iran’s nuclear program, warning of potential military action and economic penalties if Iran refuses to negotiate a new agreement with USA.





In an interview with NBC News on March 30, 2025, Trump declared, “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” underscoring his readiness to escalate the situation should diplomacy falter. His remarks mark his first public response since Iran rejected direct negotiations with the U.S. the previous week.





While confirming that communication between U.S. and Iranian officials is ongoing, Trump refrained from detailing the nature of these discussions. Alongside the threat of airstrikes, he also hinted at imposing secondary tariffs as additional leverage against Iran.