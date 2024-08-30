Trump threatens to jail Mark Zuckerberg for life

Donald Trump wrote a book in which he made some accusations against Mark Zuckerberg and threatened to jail him.

According to Politico, the book, titled Saving America, accuses Mark Zuckerberg of plotting to usurp the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden, and warns that the Meta CEO will “spend the rest of his life in prison” if he crosses Trump again.

The book, which will be released next week, features a photo of Zuckerberg and Trump during a meeting in the White House.

According to Politico, in the caption under the photo Trump claims that Zuckerberg “would come to the Oval Office to see me. He would bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be, while always plotting to install shameful Lock Boxes in a true PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT.”

“We are watching him closely,” Trump adds, “and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison — as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

The former president is referring to a conspiracy theory spread in the aftermath of the 2020 election that Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, had used a $350 million investment in the Center for Tech and Civic Life — a Chicago-based nonprofit helping provide election administration resources to thousands of precincts during the Covid-19 pandemic — to help rig the election against him.

In a June 2021 interview with Fox Business, Trump falsely claimed that he “won the election,” that Democrats “cheated,” and that “Facebook and [CEO Mark] Zuckerberg, with the $500 million worth of phony lockboxes that he put on, some of them had 96 percent Biden votes in them — 96 percent!”