TRUMP TO PAUSE TARIFFS ON CANADA AND MEXICO AFTER THEY AGREE TO STRENGTHEN BORDERS

(BBC) US President Donald Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, which were set to come into effect on Tuesday, will be paused for a month.

The cooling-down period comes after Mexico and Canada agreed to take measures to improve border security and clamp down on drug trafficking.

Canada and Mexico are the two largest trading partners for the US, and both had announced retaliatory trade measures if Trump followed through on his plan.

Canada will appoint a “fentanyl tsar”, and Mexico will send 10,000 troops to the border as part of the deal with Trump.

Earlier, the US president warned he would also impose trade tariffs on the EU, but suggested a deal could “be worked out” with the UK.

Meanwhile, President Trump is expected to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping within the next 24 hours, his spokesperson has said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made the comments to Fox News a little earlier.

As a reminder, Trump announced that the US would introduce a 10% tax on goods from China, starting from Tuesday.

In response, China said it would file a case against the measure at the World Trade Organization.