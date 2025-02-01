Trump To Shut Down USAID, Merge It With State Department

Trump is planning to issue an executive order shutting down the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and merging it with the State Department, The Guardian’s Andrew Roth reported, noting USAID logos have already been taken down at headquarters. The order could reportedly go out as soon as tonight.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke out against the reported plans.

“Trump’s been purging and intimidating USAID employees. Now there’s a rumor he’ll dissolve USAID as an independent agency,” he posted on social media. “It was created by JFK and established in law to further our national security and spread hope. This’d be illegal and against our national interests.”