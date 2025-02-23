Trump urges Elon Musk to take more aggressive approach in government efficiency efforts



U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly urged Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), to adopt a more aggressive stance in reducing federal government spending and streamlining operations.





The call to action came via a post on Trump’s Truth Social platform, in which he praised Musk’s efforts but pushed for even bolder action.





“ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE. REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!” Trump wrote in all caps.





Musk, a key supporter and financial backer of Trump, has been at the helm of DOGE, a Trump-established agency aimed at slashing public expenditure and optimizing government operations.





Since taking charge, Musk has overseen significant changes, including the termination of tens of thousands of federal workers as part of his broader push for efficiency.