Trump ‘very angry’ with Putin

“You could say that I was very angry, pissed off, when… when Putin started getting into Zelensky’s credibility, because that’s not going in the right location,” Trump reportedly told the US news outlet.

He was responding to comments Putin made on Friday, that suggested Zelensky does not have the legitimacy to conduct peace talks, with the Russian leader floating the idea of placing Ukraine under UN control.

In a phone call with NBC on Sunday, the US president said: “New leadership means you’re not gonna have a deal for a long time.”

Trump also threatened to impose extra tariffs on countries buying Russian oil if Putin did not agree to a ceasefire.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault – which it might not be… I am going to put secondary tariffs… on all oil coming out of Russia,” Trump is reported as saying.

But later on Sunday, Trump told reporters he and Putin had “always gotten along well” and that he didn’t think Putin was “going to go back on his word”.

Trump repeated that he “wasn’t happy” with recent comments Putin has made, but added: “I think he’s going to be good.”