Trump Vows To Carry Out Largest Domestic Deportation Operation If Elected President

The former United States President, Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed to carry out the “largest domestic deportation operation in American history” if elected as president in the 2024 presidential polls.

Trump made the announcement in New Hampshire ahead of the upcoming presidential elections in the US, India Today reported on Wednesday.

He said, “I will immediately terminate all the open border policy of the Biden administration. Our country is being invaded. Following the Eisenhower model, we will use ‘all necessary state, local, federal, and military resources to carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.

“We will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in.”

Trump had threatened his administration will deport millions of people living in the US illegally in June 2019.