Trump wages trade war on uninhabited islands

According to the list released by The White House on X, the Trump administration will place a 10% tariff on goods from the Heard and McDonald Islands – an Australian territory that is closer to Antarctica than anywhere else, and is completely uninhabited.

The US president also announced a 10% tariff on goods from Svalbard and Jan Mayen, two remote Norwegian territories not far from the North Pole, that have a combined population of around 2,500 people.

It is unclear what goods are exported by any of these territories.