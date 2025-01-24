Trump, Wife Mark 20 Years Of Marriage, Share Emotional Messages

President Donald Trump and Wife Melania Trump have celebrated their 20 years of marriage with heartfelt messages for each other.

It is a double celebration this week for the first couple as Trump assumed the Presidency of the United States for the second time on Monday and now celebrates his 20th wedding anniversary with Melania.

The POTUS celebrates his wife with an emotional message on his Instagram page, sharing a throwback picture of their wedding, which took place on Jan. 22, 2005.

The image has so far garnered more than one million ‘likes’ and a series of comments from fans and supporters congratulating the presidential couple.

He wrote: “Celebrating 20 years with my beautiful wife and our incredible First Lady, Melania.

“You’re an extraordinary wife and a wonderful mother. Happy Anniversary, @FLOTUS!”

On her part, the First Lady also shared a touching message in a video on her X page, reflecting on their marital journey together in the past two decades.

Melania said: “There was an undeniable spark. There was something magnetic about him— his confidence, his charm, his humour, his vision.”

She went on to describe their 2005 wedding as a “beautiful affair” that featured her breathtaking Dior gown.

She added, “It was truly a day to remember.”

Trump and Melania’s love story began in 1998 when they first crossed paths at a party in New York City, as Melania was an aspiring model, and Trump was a business mogul.

Despite their 24-year age gap, they quickly formed a connection, and their bond has endured through decades of personal and professional challenges.

Their wedding in January 2005 was a grand event attended by celebrities, politicians, and business elites.

Melania’s custom-designed Christian Dior gown, adorned with 1,500 crystals, became the highlight of the ceremony, cementing her place as a fashion icon.