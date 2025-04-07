Trump’s domestic policy agenda ‘in doubt’ after Saturday House GOP rebellion

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is once again under the gun after multiple members of his caucus put him on notice they have no plans to go along with a budget plan a budget plan approved by their GOP counterparts in the Senate Saturday morning.

According to a report from Politico’s Benjamin Guggenheim, it didn’t take long after the GOP-controlled Senate passed a “a budget resolution that unlocks their ability to pass a party-line bill later this year,” before Republican fiscal hawks began making it known that what they have seen is a non-starter for them.

With Johnson holding a slim margin in the House, a loss of three votes could kill the deal with a deadline fast approaching. –– and it now appears Johnson will have to attempt to put down yet another “rebellion” among his fellow Republicans.

Hard-liner Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) made his feelings known on X by writing, “If the Senate’s ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ budget is put on the House floor, I will vote no. Failure is not an option. And the Senate’s budget is a path to failure.”

Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland added he, “…can’t support House passage of the Senate changes to our budget resolution until I see the actual spending and deficit reduction plans to enact President Trump’s America First agenda.”

Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA) was ahead of curve, announcing on Thursday night he “…certainly can’t support it as written.”

According to Politico’s Guggenheim, “Several other deficit hawks in the House criticized the plan, including House Budget Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas), who called it ‘unserious and disappointing’ Saturday morning but did not explicitly say he would oppose it should it be brought up for a vote as planned next week. Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas) reposted Arrington’s statement and said the Senate plan offered only ‘measly’ spending cuts.”

Johnson and his leadership team pushed back on Friday with a letter pleading, “…time is of the essence.”

The report notes it remains to be seen if Trump will be able to rein in the recalcitrant Republicans as he has done previously.